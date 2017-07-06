A Georgia native, the five-star wideout came west, bringing huge prep track credentials that included a 10.46 100-meter time, a 21.27 200-meter time and a 23’7” long jump. Robertson was as advertised on the field, catching 50 passes for 767 yards with seven TDs, breaking Cal records held by Keenan Allen and DeSean Jackson. The 6-foot, 175-pounder spends part of his off-season running track for the Bears on their 4x100 relay team and does the 100-meter dash. Robertson showed off some of that athleticism in March, doing a 64-inch box jump:

🐇 "64" inch Box Jump! New PR pic.twitter.com/P0cRCcXNWN — SUPER SONIC (@d_rob4) March 29, 2017

Coaches rave about his character as much as his speed. His former wide receivers coach at Cal, Jacob Peeler, told me Robertson is "the most humble kid I’ve ever coached. People joke about kids being the last off the field—no joke, he was the last off every single day. Media had to wait an hour after practice most days to interview him because he was always staying after to work on stuff."