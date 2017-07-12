#DearAndy: The College Football Playoff is on the verge of expanding, right?

In this week’s #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on...​

• Expanding the College Football Playoff—that’s definitely happening, right? Despite CFP executive director Bill Hancock’s remarks that there has been no talk of going to a six- or eight-team field, everyone’s assuming it’s an inevitability. What’s the reality?

1:22 | College Football #DearAndy: Help create the ultimate college football town

• How would you create the ultimate college football weekend using the best of every SEC town? Spoiler: Get ready to move some restaurants around.

• Easier to predict: The winner of the SEC East, or the winner of the Iron Throne? In both races, dragons could be the ultimate X-factor.