College Football Playoff expansion is an inevitability ... right? #DearAndy
In this week’s #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on...
• Expanding the College Football Playoff—that’s definitely happening, right? Despite CFP executive director Bill Hancock’s remarks that there has been no talk of going to a six- or eight-team field, everyone’s assuming it’s an inevitability. What’s the reality?
• How would you create the ultimate college football weekend using the best of every SEC town? Spoiler: Get ready to move some restaurants around.
• Easier to predict: The winner of the SEC East, or the winner of the Iron Throne? In both races, dragons could be the ultimate X-factor.