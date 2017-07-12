College Football

West Virginia LB David Long will miss the first month of the season with a meniscus injury

3:13 | College Football
#DearAndy: Best chance for each Power 5 conference to make the playoff this season?

Quickly

  • The Mountaineers' already green defense will open against Virginia Tech without its best defender from a season ago.
Bruce Feldman
an hour ago

West Virginia linebacker David Long, one of the top defensive players in the Big 12, is expected to miss at least the first month of the 2017 season due to a meniscus injury, sources have told Sports Illustrated.

The speedy 5' 11", 230-pound sophomore hurt his meniscus in off-season conditioning work. He started 10 games for the Mountaineers in 2016. Long made 65 tackles and 4.5 TFLs as he emerged late in the season as a standout who wowed the staff with his quickness and toughness. He capped off the '16 season with a career-high 11 tackles against Miami in the Russell Athletic Bowl. The Mountaineers had only three returning starters on defense, including Long. They do return the guy they figured would’ve been their best defender last season, Dravon Askew-Henry, who missed all of 2016 after he suffered a season-ending knee injury during preseason camp.

West Virginia opens the season against Virginia Tech on Sept. 3 before playing East Carolina, Delaware State and Kansas in Lawrence before having a bye week to end September.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters