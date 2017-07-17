College Football

Ohio State fan in coma asked if he likes Michigan and replies 'no'

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Zach Lawrence was in a car accident in the republic of Georgia March and was in a coma when he returned to Columbus, Ohio in April. Doctors asked Lawrence to press a "yes" or "no" button to questions and was asked whether or not he liked Michigan. He pressed "no" twice, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

“He always makes a face when we mention Michigan,” his wife Meghan said. “We’re pretty sure he’s in there.”

Doctors said that the chances of him waking up were slim but he has made a recovery at Ohio State's rehabilitation hospital and can now open his eyes and smile. Lawrence can also stand on a treadmill and give a thumbs up.

His treatment is being paid for by insurance on a week-to-week basis and must show progress every week to stay in the program. His family is hoping he can show enough progress to have his time extended.

This year's Ohio State and Michigan game will be played in Ann Arbor on November 25.

