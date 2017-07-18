I hadn’t heard of Zach Sinor until about five minutes ago but I think he might be my favorite college football player.

Sinor, Oklahoma State’s punter, was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award (given to the nation’s top punter) last season. He’s on the preseason watch list for that award this year but he’s angling for an even bigger honor: the Heisman Trophy.

Sinor quietly kicked off his Heisman campaign with a video a few weeks ago but he took it to another level on Tuesday at Big 12 media days.

Oklahoma State punter Zach Sinor just handed these brochures out to reporters at #Big12MD pic.twitter.com/gibTSt6BIO — Not Baby Driver (@Ben_Baby) July 18, 2017

Zach Sinor out here campaigning. Surely he'll be looking for babies to kiss next pic.twitter.com/50dMsOcYDV — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 18, 2017

#OkState punter Zach Sinor says he thinks he'll win the Heisman because he "likes cool dogs" 😂



He's got my vote! #Big12MediaDays #Big12FB pic.twitter.com/YLhWaoqWdL — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) July 18, 2017

Even better than the brochure, though, is Sinor’s campaign website, which looks the way the internet did before he was even born.

On it you’ll find the same talking points as the pamphlet, but elevated by some Web 1.0 animations.

I don’t know if he’ll win the Heisman but I’ll try to convince Sports Illustrated to invent an award to present him with.