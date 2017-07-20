College Football

Ole Miss Head Coach Hugh Freeze Resigns

1:00 | College Football
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Hugh Freeze has stepped down as Ole Miss head coach, the school announced Thursday.

Assistant head coach Matt Luke has been named interim head coach.

Earlier this year, Ole Miss self-imposed a one-year postseason ban following a notice from the NCAA over multiple rules violations. SI’s Bruce Feldman reports that Freeze’s departure was based on a “pattern of personal misconduct” and had nothing to do with those violations. 

“We proactively looked into the rest of (Hugh Freeze's) phone records & found a concerning pattern,” athletic director Ross Bjork said. Bjork also said there was no settlement or buyout, and that Freeze would have been fired had he not chosen to resign.

USA Today reported Thursday that a call between Freeze and a number tied to a female escort service was “raised as a potential issue” in the lawsuit surrounding the school’s severance of former head coach Houston Nutt. The call was made in January 2016. According to USA Today, Nutt’s attorney emailed Ole Miss’s general counsel and mentioned a “phone call Coach Freeze made that would be highly embarrassing for all of you and extremely difficult to explain.”

Bjork said that the January 2016 call, initially attributed as a “misdial” that led the athletic department to look into Freeze’s phone records, where they found a “concerning pattern” leading to Freeze’s eventual resignation.

Freeze went 39–25 in five seasons as Rebels head coach. The team went just 5–7 last season.

