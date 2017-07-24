Hugh Freeze's Resignation Won't Be Last Chapter in Ole Miss Saga

Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have offered scholarships to 6'4", 286-pound eighth-grader Jaheim Oatis of Columbia, Miss., he announced on Twitter over the weekend.

“REMEMBER THE NAME JAHEIM OATIS!!!!” he wrote in a tweet.

6'4 286lbs BEAST!!💪💪 GOING TO 8TH GRADE 3 OFFERS IN MY 1ST 3 CAMPS!!!! OLEMISS, MISSISSIPPISTATE, AND AL REMEMBER THE NAME JAHEIM OATIS!!!! pic.twitter.com/sda0A3lMIE — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 22, 2017

Oatis once shared a video of himself running a 4.7 seconds for the 40-yard dash at the Ole Miss football facilities.

My 40 at Mississippi state... 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/il4TZxelqj — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 24, 2017

Oatis also plays baseball and basketball.

Apparently, it's not to early to start recruiting kids before high school as Lane Kiffin has reportedly recruited three students including a sixth grader.