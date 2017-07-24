College Football

Who is Jaheim Oatis? Meet the Eighth Grader With Offers From Alabama, Ole Miss

College Football
Hugh Freeze's Resignation Won't Be Last Chapter in Ole Miss Saga
Chris Chavez
16 minutes ago

Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have offered scholarships to 6'4", 286-pound eighth-grader Jaheim Oatis of Columbia, Miss., he announced on Twitter over the weekend.

“REMEMBER THE NAME JAHEIM OATIS!!!!” he wrote in a tweet.

Oatis once shared a video of himself running a 4.7 seconds for the 40-yard dash at the Ole Miss football facilities.

Oatis also plays baseball and basketball.

Apparently, it's not to early to start recruiting kids before high school as Lane Kiffin has reportedly recruited three students including a sixth grader.

