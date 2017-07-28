Coastal Carolina head coach Joe Moglia will take a five-month medical sabbatical and miss the 2017 season, he said in a statement. Moglia appointed offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell to be interim head coach.

"For three years now, I have had a bronchial asthmatic reaction to allergies, which causes inflammation around my lungs," he said. "The inflammation restricts the lungs, which could create a serious breathing problem.

"I want to be completely clear: I do not have a disease and I am in no danger, but I do need to get this addressed."

Moglia said his doctors expect that he will be "100% ready to go" by the end of the season and that he expects to return to coaching.

After serving as defensive coordinator at Dartmouth for three years, Moglia began a second career on Wall Street in 1983. After 17 years at Merrill Lynch, Moglia became CEO of the brokerage firm TD Ameritrade. In 2008, he stepped down as CEO to return to coaching, first as an unpaid assistant to Bo Pelini at Nebraska before becoming the head coach of the Omaha Nighthawks of the now-defunct United Football League. He took over at Coastal Carolina prior to the 2012 season, and remains Chairman of TD Ameritrade.

Coastal Carolina is in the midst of a two-year transition process from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level of college football. The Chanticleers will play in the FBS Sun Belt conference this year but will not be eligible for a bowl until 2018.

Moglia has accrued a 51-15 record in five years at the program's helm.