Big news for Lane Kiffin: Jeremiah Taleni, a 6-2, 300-pound defensive tackle who was expected to be Pitt’s top D-lineman this season before being dismissed, and linebacker Kain Daub, once a top recruit at FSU, are expected to be eligible and cleared to practice for FAU starting Tuesday, a source told SI. The 6-4, 250-pound Daub had chosen FSU over Alabama, among others. He spent the 2016 season at a junior college in New York.

Taleni, a 6-2, 300-pounder from Hawaii was dismissed from Pitt in late April for disciplinary matters. A graduate transfer, Taleni was projected by the Panthers staff to be their leader up front. He had 5.5 TFLs in 2016 and was a big factor in Pitt’s upset win over Clemson, where he made four tackles (including a big fourth down stop) along with 1.5 TFLs.

Daub, ranked by Scout.com as a five-star prospect two years ago, had seven TFLs in eight games last season at ASA College.

The two big defenders are just the latest talent upgrades with major college connections for the Owls since Kiffin was hired in December. The first big name on board was DeAndre Johnson, a QB who began his career at FSU. Since then, the Owls have added former Texas wide receiver DeAndre McNeil; D’Anfernee McGriff, a wideout who had once signed with Florida, a pair of four-star recruits; Tim Bonner, a defensive end who started his college career at Louisville; James Pierre, a 6-2, 175-pound safety who initially signed with Syracuse and Zach Stefo, an offensive lineman who had signed with Colorado State who has two seasons of eligibility remaining.