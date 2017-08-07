Former Ole Miss head coach Houston Nutt is not seeking any personal compensation from his lawsuit against the school, but instead wants $500,000 from Ole Miss to help fund a commission on integrity in Mississippi college sports, according to a lawsuit obtained by Yahoo! Sports.

Nutt is suing the school for defamation, alleging that the school ruined his reputation because his name was connected with an NCAA investigation, thus breaching his severance agreement.

Nutt is also seeking an apology from the school.

He was fired as coach in 2011 after four seasons at the helm and replaced by Hugh Freeze.

Ole Miss was served with a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in January 2016 and received an updated notice in February 2017, which included almost two dozen violations, involving charges of academic and recruiting misconduct, with a majority of those occurring under Freeze.

Nutt has said in the lawsuit that Freeze, athletic director Ross Bjork and other Ole Miss athletics officials told reporters “off the record” that Nutt and his staff were responsible for the majority of the allegations.

The suit alleges that the activity occurred between 2014 and 2017, and with the entire episode being called a “long-running smear campaign.”

Freeze was fired last month after university officials found a “pattern of personal misconduct” which started with their investigation into a call to an escort service.