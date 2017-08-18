College Football

Penn State Approves New Deal for James Franklin Worth $5.8 Million a Year

0:40 | College Football
Penn State Approves New Deal for James Franklin Worth $5.8 Million a Year

Quickly

  • After leading Penn State to its first outright Big Ten title since 1994 and a Rose Bowl trip, James Franklin is getting a raise.
Bruce Feldman
2 hours ago

Penn State’s compensation committee approved a new contract for head coach James Franklin on Friday. Sources tell SI that Franklin’s new deal will be for six years at an average of $5.8 million per year. His buyout is $2 million this year.

The 45-year-old Pennsylvania native led Penn State to the Big Ten championship last year, the school’s first outright conference title since 1994. The Nittany Lions went 11–3 despite being one of the youngest teams in college football and playing in the toughest division in college football, the Big Ten East. Franklin has gone 25–15 over three seasons in State College after taking over a program that was rocked by NCAA sanctions and scholarship reductions. With Franklin’s new deal, three of the six highest-paid coaches in college football are in the Big Ten East (with Ohio State’s Urban Meyer and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh being the others).

In 2016, Franklin was honored as the Sporting News National Coach of the Year and the Woody Hayes National Coach of the Year, as well as the Dave McLain Big Ten Coach of the Year and Associated Press Big Ten Coach of the Year.

College Football
Penn State Has the Horses to Back Up the Hype Entering Its Big Ten Title Defense

Before coming to Penn State, Franklin turned Vanderbilt from a punchline to a program that finished in the Top 25 in two of his three seasons there, posting consecutive 9–4 seasons. The Commodores hadn’t finished in the Top 25 since 1948. They also went to a bowl game in all three of Franklin’s seasons after going 4–20 in the two seasons before he arrived in Nashville.

Franklin has landed top-25 recruiting classes each of the last four seasons, including back-to-back top-20 classes at Penn State.

Franklin’s original deal contained a lump-sum termination provision, meaning that if Penn State wanted to fire him the school would owe the full amount of his contract and would have had to pay it all within 60 days.

Penn State opens the 2017 season against Akron on Sept. 2 in Beaver Stadium.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters