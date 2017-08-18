In a possible attempt to go down in history among the worst bowl names, the Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl has been renamed the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, reports college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

The game will remain in St. Petersburg, according to the report, and is scheduled to be played at Tropicana Field on Dec. 21 featuring teams from the American Athletic, Atlantic Coast Conference or Conference USA.

A previous name of the St. Petersburg was the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl.

The sponsorship by Bad Boy Mowers is interesting as Tropiciana Field is equipped with Shaw Sports Turf and has never had natural grass installed in the facility.

Gasparilla is an annual pirate festival that has been held in Tampa for the past century.

Bad Boy Movers, based in Batesville, Arkansas, is also the new title sponsor for the Battle 4 Atlantis college basketball tournament in the Bahamas.

Can't stop, won't stop for Bad Boy Mowers.