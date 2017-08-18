College Football

Report: St. Petersburg Bowl Renamed Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

In a possible attempt to go down in history among the worst bowl names, the Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl has been renamed the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, reports college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

The game will remain in St. Petersburg, according to the report, and is scheduled to be played at Tropicana Field on Dec. 21 featuring teams from the American Athletic, Atlantic Coast Conference or Conference USA.

A previous name of the St. Petersburg was the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl.

The sponsorship by Bad Boy Mowers is interesting as Tropiciana Field is equipped with Shaw Sports Turf and has never had natural grass installed in the facility.

Gasparilla is an annual pirate festival that has been held in Tampa for the past century.

Bad Boy Movers, based in Batesville, Arkansas, is also the new title sponsor for the Battle 4 Atlantis college basketball tournament in the Bahamas.

Can't stop, won't stop for Bad Boy Mowers.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters