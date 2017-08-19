Speedy WR Jovon Durante is transferring from West Virginia. The former four-star recruit from Miami is going to FAU and playing for Lane Kiffin’s program, he announced on Twitter Saturday. Durante will have to sit out the 2017 season per NCAA transfer rules.

Durante had not been in camp with the Mountaineers and had been dealing with “personal issues” as WVU coach Dana Holgorsen explained earlier this month.

The 6-0, 171-pound junior started 17 games in his two seasons at WVU. He caught 59 passes for 709 yards and seven TDs. Durante would become just the latest in a run of former four or five-star prospects to land in Boca Raton with Kiffin. Just in the past few weeks, the Owls have snagged ex OU QB Chris Robison and former FAU/Auburn WR John Franklin III.

Prior to that FAU added former FSU blue-chipper Cain Daub. Since Kiffin arrived in Boca, the Owls also have brought on DeAndre Johnson, a QB who began his career at FSU; former Texas wide receiver DeAndre McNeil; D’Anfernee McGriff, a wideout who had once signed with Florida, a pair of four-star recruits; Tim Bonner, a defensive end who started his college career at Louisville; James Pierre, a 6-2, 175-pound safety who initially signed with Syracuse and Zach Stefo, an offensive lineman who had signed with Colorado State who has two seasons of eligibility remaining.