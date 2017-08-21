College Football

Alabama Tops 2017 AP Preseason Poll

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

The Alabama Crimson Tide are ranked No. 1 in the 2017 Associated Press preseason poll. 

Alabama is attempting to return to the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight season. The Tide lost to Clemson in last year's national championship. 

Ohio State, Florida State, USC and Clemson round out the top five. Alabama received 52 first-place votes, compared to three for the Buckeyes, four for the Seminoles and two for USC. 

Penn State, Oklahoma, Washington, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State finish out the top 10. 

Alabama is also ranked No. 1 in the Amway Coaches Poll. 

Expect the polls to change after Week 1, when a number of top teams face each other. Alabama will face No. 3 Florida State, and No. 17 Florida will face No. 11 Michigan.

College Football
Twelve Players Who Can Transform Their Teams From Contenders to Champions

South Florida, led by former Texas head coach Charlie Strong, is the lone non-Power 5 representative in the poll. The Bulls, coming off an 11-2 season, are ranked No. 19. 

Check out the complete top 25 below. 

1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Florida State
4. USC
5. Clemson
6. Penn State
7. Oklahoma
8. Washington
9. Wisconsin
10. Oklahoma State
11. Michigan
12. Auburn
13. LSU
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Louisville
17. Florida
18. Miami (Fla.)
19. South Florida
20. Kansas State
21. Virginia Tech
22. West Virginia
23. Texas
24. Washington State
25. Tennessee

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters