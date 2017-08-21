The Alabama Crimson Tide are ranked No. 1 in the 2017 Associated Press preseason poll.

Alabama is attempting to return to the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight season. The Tide lost to Clemson in last year's national championship.

Ohio State, Florida State, USC and Clemson round out the top five. Alabama received 52 first-place votes, compared to three for the Buckeyes, four for the Seminoles and two for USC.

Penn State, Oklahoma, Washington, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State finish out the top 10.

Alabama is also ranked No. 1 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Expect the polls to change after Week 1, when a number of top teams face each other. Alabama will face No. 3 Florida State, and No. 17 Florida will face No. 11 Michigan.

South Florida, led by former Texas head coach Charlie Strong, is the lone non-Power 5 representative in the poll. The Bulls, coming off an 11-2 season, are ranked No. 19.

Check out the complete top 25 below.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Florida State

4. USC

5. Clemson

6. Penn State

7. Oklahoma

8. Washington

9. Wisconsin

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan

12. Auburn

13. LSU

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Louisville

17. Florida

18. Miami (Fla.)

19. South Florida

20. Kansas State

21. Virginia Tech

22. West Virginia

23. Texas

24. Washington State

25. Tennessee