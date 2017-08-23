UTSA’s Frank Wilson has received a new five-year contract that makes him the highest paid coach in Conference USA, a source told SI Wednesday. The 43-year-old Wilson will earn $1,050,000 in 2017.

In 2016, in his debut season at UTSA, Wilson led the Roadrunners to their first bowl ever. Prior to taking over in San Antonio, Wilson proved to be one of the nation’s top recruiters in stops at LSU, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Before being hired by Ole Miss as Ed Orgeron’s running backs coach, Wilson had already developed quite a reputation in Louisiana. At 27, he was named the coach at New Orleans’s rugged O. Perry Walker High School in 2000 and transformed it into one of the state’s biggest success stories. He instituted mandatory study halls and pre-school breakfasts, made players wear dress shirts and ties every day and required them to sit in the front row of the classroom. Wilson also arranged for an academic counselor, who was paid through a grant funded by the NFL’s Play It Smart program. In one year, the team’s GPA jumped from 1.5 to 2.5.

The team went on to hand powerhouse John Curtis Christian School its first district loss in 25 years. By his third season, Wilson had the school playing in the state title game.