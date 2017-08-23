College Football

UTSA Makes Frank Wilson Conference USA's Highest-Paid Coach

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees

Quickly

  • After reaching a bowl game in his first season in San Antonio, Frank Wilson's profile continues to rise in coaching circles.
Bruce Feldman
an hour ago

UTSA’s Frank Wilson has received a new five-year contract that makes him the highest paid coach in Conference USA, a source told SI Wednesday. The 43-year-old Wilson will earn $1,050,000 in 2017.

In 2016, in his debut season at UTSA, Wilson led the Roadrunners to their first bowl ever. Prior to taking over in San Antonio, Wilson proved to be one of the nation’s top recruiters in stops at LSU, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Before being hired by Ole Miss as Ed Orgeron’s running backs coach, Wilson had already developed quite a reputation in Louisiana. At 27, he was named the coach at New Orleans’s rugged O. Perry Walker High School in 2000 and transformed it into one of the state’s biggest success stories. He instituted mandatory study halls and pre-school breakfasts, made players wear dress shirts and ties every day and required them to sit in the front row of the classroom. Wilson also arranged for an academic counselor, who was paid through a grant funded by the NFL’s Play It Smart program. In one year, the team’s GPA jumped from 1.5 to 2.5.

The team went on to hand powerhouse John Curtis Christian School its first district loss in 25 years. By his third season, Wilson had the school playing in the state title game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters