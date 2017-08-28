College Football

Art Briles Hired As Hamilton Tiger-Cats Assisant Coach

4:18 | College Football
Could Baylor football receive the death penalty?
Chris Chavez
37 minutes ago

Former Baylor head coach Art Briles has been hired by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football league as the team's offensive assistant head coach, the team announced.

Briles was the Baylor head coach from 2008 to 2015 but was fired in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that rocked the university. In May 2016, an outside investigation concluded that “specific failings within both the football program and athletics department leadership, including a failure to identify and respond to a pattern of sexual violence by a football player, to take action in response to reports of a sexual assault by multiple football players, and to take action in response to a report of dating violence.”

Briles sued Baylor but then dropped the lawsuit. 

Briles was recently tied to Florida Atlantic's program. Head coach Lane Kiffin clarified that Briles is not a consultant for the team ad has not been in contact with any players.

Briles has also been seen consulting head coaches at several NFL practices with various teams.

The Tiger Cats recently promoted head coach June Jones as its head coach after an 0–8 start to the season. Jones previously served as the head coach at Hawaii.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters