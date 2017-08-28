Former Baylor head coach Art Briles has been hired by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football league as the team's offensive assistant head coach, the team announced.

Briles was the Baylor head coach from 2008 to 2015 but was fired in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that rocked the university. In May 2016, an outside investigation concluded that “specific failings within both the football program and athletics department leadership, including a failure to identify and respond to a pattern of sexual violence by a football player, to take action in response to reports of a sexual assault by multiple football players, and to take action in response to a report of dating violence.”

Briles sued Baylor but then dropped the lawsuit.

Briles was recently tied to Florida Atlantic's program. Head coach Lane Kiffin clarified that Briles is not a consultant for the team ad has not been in contact with any players.

Briles has also been seen consulting head coaches at several NFL practices with various teams.

The Tiger Cats recently promoted head coach June Jones as its head coach after an 0–8 start to the season. Jones previously served as the head coach at Hawaii.