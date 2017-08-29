College Football

Hurricane Harvey Evacuees Get Free Admission and Food To Baylor Game vs. Liberty

Chris Chavez
41 minutes ago

Baylor head football coach Matt Rhule announced that Hurricane Harvey evacuees will get free admission and food to Saturday's game against Liberty.

Saturday's season opener will take place at 6 p.m. Fans who have been affected by the storm can submit an online form requesting up to eight tickets. The fans will be given a parking pass and complimentary meal in the Baylor Sports Network tent.

Baylor's football team also offered to help the Rice football team. Rice's team moved to TCU to wait out the storm in Fort Worth.

Saturday's game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 2.

