Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is adding a podcast to his weekly game prep.

Harbaugh’s new podcast, Attack Each Day: The Harbaugh’s Podcast, kicks off on Sept. 5 and headlines the launch of PodcastOne Sports, the new sports content community from PodcastOne.

“I’m looking forward to joining my dad and my other family members for our weekly podcast on PodcastOne,” said Harbaugh, whose Wolverines open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Florida. “A lot of people who I respect have been doing podcasts for years, and the Attack Each Day: The Harbaugh’s Podcast should be a fun experience for our show’s guests and for our listeners.”

The podcast will include regular visits from family and friends, including his brother, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh; his father, longtime college coach Jack Harbaugh; and former University of San Diego player J.T. Rogan.

“My family has always been a cornerstone of my life,” said Harbaugh. “Sharing in this podcast with them is something that is going to be great.”

Coaches and celebrities will join the program for the “Who’s Got It Better Than Us? Nooo-body!” segment, and in addition to football, the 53-year-old Harbaugh will also explore his life philosophy of attacking each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.

Harbaugh’s show joins existing PocastOne marquee programs such as The BIG Podcast with Shaq, The Dan Patrick Show, Steve Austin Unleashed, The Rich Eisen Show, and the Ross Tucker’s football programs on the NFL, fantasy football, and college football.

“I can think of no better way to launch our new network than with Coach Jim Harbaugh,” said Pattiz. “Jim represents an established, well-respected voice in sports, and his vision for this show is certain to become a must-listen for sports fans everywhere.”