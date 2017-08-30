College Football

Michigan Officially Releases Roster

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

After being asked for weeks to reveal a roster, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh did so early Wednesday morning with a series of tweets.

The roster announcement comes after NJ.com requested the roster through the Freedom of Information Act, but the school instead sent the paper players that were currently on scholarship.

Michigan didn't reveal a depth chart either, and there is no word on who will be the starting quarterback when the Wolverines play Florida on Saturday.

College Football
Bowl Projections: 2017's First Look at All 39 Projected Matchups

In true Harbaugh fashion, he did release a "2017 Team Roster” earlier this week comprised of players that are in the NFL.

Harbaugh is 20–6 in three seasons at Michigan.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters