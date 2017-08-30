After being asked for weeks to reveal a roster, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh did so early Wednesday morning with a series of tweets.

The roster announcement comes after NJ.com requested the roster through the Freedom of Information Act, but the school instead sent the paper players that were currently on scholarship.

Proud to announce the 2017 Michigan Football roster. pic.twitter.com/zc3VejbU1R — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) August 30, 2017

Michigan didn't reveal a depth chart either, and there is no word on who will be the starting quarterback when the Wolverines play Florida on Saturday.

In true Harbaugh fashion, he did release a "2017 Team Roster” earlier this week comprised of players that are in the NFL.

Harbaugh is 20–6 in three seasons at Michigan.