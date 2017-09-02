College Football

How to watch Akron vs. Penn State online: Live stream, TV channel, broadcast info

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Chris Chavez
Saturday September 2nd, 2017

The Penn State Nittany Lions will open the 2017 season by hosting the Akron Zips at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. 

Penn State was ranked sixth in the first Associated Press preseason poll. The Nittany Lions are ranked in the preseason AP Top 10 to start the season for the first time in eight years.

Akron finished last season with a 5–7 record and 3–5 in the MAC.

Here's how to watch the game:

How to watch

TV: ABC

Game time: Noon ET

Online live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

Penn State: vs. Pittsburgh 9/9; vs. Georgia State 9/16

Akron: vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 9/9; vs. Iowa State 9/16; at Troy 9/23

