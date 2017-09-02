The Penn State Nittany Lions will open the 2017 season by hosting the Akron Zips at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Penn State was ranked sixth in the first Associated Press preseason poll. The Nittany Lions are ranked in the preseason AP Top 10 to start the season for the first time in eight years.

Akron finished last season with a 5–7 record and 3–5 in the MAC.

Here's how to watch the game:

How to watch

TV: ABC

Game time: Noon ET

Online live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

Penn State: vs. Pittsburgh 9/9; vs. Georgia State 9/16

Akron: vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 9/9; vs. Iowa State 9/16; at Troy 9/23