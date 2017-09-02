College Football

Liberty Stuns Baylor for First-Ever Power-5 Win

College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Baylor played host to FCS program Liberty on Saturday night, and wound up taking a shocking 48–45 loss in one of Week 1’s bigger upsets.

Liberty racked up 585 yards of offense and sealed the first win over a Power-5 program in school history. Stephen Calvert threw for 447 yards and three touchdowns and Antonio Gandy-Golden caught 13 passes for 192 yards and two scores.

The game was tied at halftime, Liberty’s largest lead was 10 points after an early fourth-quarter touchdown, and Baylor was unable to muster stops throughout. Anu Solomon was solid for the Bears under center, throwing three touchdown passes (including 40 and 75-yarders) and also proving dangerous with his legs. It wasn’t enough.

One subtext to the game: Liberty’s athletic director is former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw, one of the officials disgraced for their roles in the widespread Baylor sexual assault scandal.

 

