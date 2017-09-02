Florida State Deondre Francois left the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Alabama with an apparent leg injury.

Francois was hit from behind and lay on the ground while trainers tended to him. He was taken to the medical tent for evaluation and helped off the field without being able to put weight on his left leg. He was later carted to the locker room with crutches and his left leg in an air cast.

The No. 3 Seminoles were trailing No. 1 Alabama 24–7 at the time of the injury.

Francois, a sophomore, threw for 210 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the game. The Crimson Tide’s defense largely stifled the Seminoles, limiting them to a second-quarter score and otherwise controlling things.

Last season as a freshman., Francois threw for 3350 yards and 20 touchdowns.