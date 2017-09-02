College Football

WATCH: Michigan's Wilton Speight Throws Back-to-Back Pick-Sixes vs. Florida

Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight threw two pick-sixes in a row to give Florida a 17-10 lead. 

The first came with the Wolverines up 10-3. Speight threw to Kekoa Crawford across the middle, but his throw was too high and Crawford tipped the ball into the air. It was intercepted by Duke Dawson, who made a man miss and returned it 48 yards for a score.

On his very next throw, Speight was picked by CJ Henderson who sprinted 41 yards into the endzone to give Florida a 17-10 lead. 

After the back-to-back interceptions, John O'Korn came in at quarterback for Speight, but Speight would later return. 

