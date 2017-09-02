Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight threw two pick-sixes in a row to give Florida a 17-10 lead.

The first came with the Wolverines up 10-3. Speight threw to Kekoa Crawford across the middle, but his throw was too high and Crawford tipped the ball into the air. It was intercepted by Duke Dawson, who made a man miss and returned it 48 yards for a score.

Underrated part of Duke Dawson’s pick-six is him breaking the ankles of a Michigan OL pic.twitter.com/RvKj2dIqjr — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 2, 2017

On his very next throw, Speight was picked by CJ Henderson who sprinted 41 yards into the endzone to give Florida a 17-10 lead.

IT'S PICKED OFF AGAIN!!! IT'S CJ HENDERSON AND IT GOES BACK FOR SIX MORE!!!



FLA 17, MICH 10 10:50 2nd pic.twitter.com/IbD9HkVTDh — #InAllKindsOfWeather (@AllKindsWeather) September 2, 2017

After the back-to-back interceptions, John O'Korn came in at quarterback for Speight, but Speight would later return.