Jeremy Woo
25 minutes ago

USC long snapper Jake Olson — who is blind — made his debut in the Trojans’ Week 1 win over Western Michigan, successfully snapping for USC’s final extra point of the game.

Olson has been blind since the age of 12, and had never played in a live football game before Saturday. He completed a neat snap and ended the Trojans’ game on a meaningful note, subbing in to help USC come back and win 49–31.

Olson grew up a fan of the Trojans program and was present for many games, accompanying the team in the tunnel as a guest of the program during the Pete Carroll from time to time. He was born with retinoblastoma, a cancer of the retina, and lost vision in his left eye at 10 months old. He lost his right at age 12

After walking onto the team, the 6'4" Olson finally got his opportunity.

