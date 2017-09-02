College Football

How to watch Western Michigan vs. USC online: Live stream, TV channel, broadcast info

The USC Trojans will open the season on Saturday afternoon against the Western Michigan Broncos at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

USC opened the season ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press top 25 preseason poll. It is the team's highest ranking to start the season since 2012. The Trojans finished last season with a 10–3 record and a victory in the Rose Bowl over Penn State.

Western Michigan was crowned the MAC champion with a 13–1 record under head coach PJ Fleck, who left for the Minnesota head coaching job after the season. They finished last season ranked 15th in the AP Poll.

Broadcast and viewing information can be found below:

How to watch the game:

TV channel: PAC12 Network

Game time: 5:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online, here.

Next three games:

USC: vs. Stanford 9/9; vs. Texas 9/16; at Cal 9/23

Western Michigan: at Michigan State 9/9; vs. Idaho 9/16; vs. Wagner 9/23

