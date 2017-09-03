The end of a busy college football Saturday provided a historic result. Entering its game against UNLV as 45-point underdogs, Howard stunned its FBS opponents defeated the Rebels 43–40 in their own stadium.

According to renowned sports bettor RJ Bell, it’s the biggest upset in college football history based on the betting line. He noted a $100 bet on the Bison beating UNLV would have netted $55,000.

Caylin Newton, the younger brother of Cam Newton, threw for 140 yards and a touchdown while under center for Howard. He really shined with room to run, totaling two rushing touchdowns and 190 yards on the ground. Newton led the Bison to the game-winning score with 7:34 still to go in the game, following a 42-yard pass to Anthony Philyaw with a four-yard dash into the end zone to put Howard up 43–40.

In UNLV's three subsequent drives, the team punted, fumbled and failed to score in their final play with 13 seconds remaining. That secured the first-ever win at Howard for head coach Mike London, who formerly served as Virginia head coach from 2010 to ’15, and a historic, unforgettable loss for the Rebels.