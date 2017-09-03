FSU QB Deondre Francois Out For Season With Knee Injury
FSU QB Deondre Francois is out for the season with a serious knee injury, multiple sources have told SI. The 6'1", 205-pound sophomore was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's season opening loss against No. 1 Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Noles lost 24–7.
Freshman James Blackman is expected to become the starting QB.
Watch the injury below:
Not good for Francois pic.twitter.com/Y6FlYipKtg— Joe Fleming (@ByJoeFleming) September 3, 2017
Florida State will play Louisiana-Monroe next weekend.