College Football

FSU QB Deondre Francois Out For Season With Knee Injury

0:30 | College Football
FSU QB Deondre Francois Out For Season With Patella Tendon Injury
Bruce Feldman
an hour ago

FSU QB Deondre Francois is out for the season with a serious knee injury, multiple sources have told SI. The 6'1", 205-pound sophomore was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's season opening loss against No. 1 Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  The Noles lost 24–7.

Freshman James Blackman is expected to become the starting QB.

Watch the injury below:

Florida State Can Hardly Afford to Lose Deondre Francois

Florida State will play Louisiana-Monroe next weekend.

