FSU QB Deondre Francois is out for the season with a serious knee injury, multiple sources have told SI. The 6'1", 205-pound sophomore was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's season opening loss against No. 1 Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Noles lost 24–7.

Freshman James Blackman is expected to become the starting QB.

Watch the injury below:

Not good for Francois pic.twitter.com/Y6FlYipKtg — Joe Fleming (@ByJoeFleming) September 3, 2017

Florida State will play Louisiana-Monroe next weekend.