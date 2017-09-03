It’s way too early to get much of a read on the Heisman chase, but it was a good first week for some of the biggest stars in the sport. Welcome to college football J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State, who with a big game against OU this weekend, will move onto the radar. USC’s Sam Darnold, the Heisman favorite, had a spotty opener throwing two INTs and no touchdowns, but his team still scored 49 points in a win over WMU. He’ll get a chance to make more of a statement next week when Stanford visits. Here’s our Top 5 through Saturday night:

1. Saquon Barkley, Penn State, RB: The junior was his usually spectacular self, torching Akron for 172 yards on just 14 carries with two going for touchdowns. He also had 54 receiving yards on three catches in a 52–0 romp. He’ll face a Pitt team that held him under 100 rushing yards and beat the Nittany Lions last season.

2. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB: He set a school record for most completions to start a game (16) and finished 19-for-20 for 329 yards and three touchdowns and did it all in just a half of action as OU crushed UTEP 56–7 in Lincoln Riley’s debut as head coach.

3. Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State, QB: No offense looked any more explosive than the Cowboys did in Week 1 as they put 59 points on a Tulsa team that won 10 games last year. The 6'5", 225-pound senior went 20-of-24 for 303 yards, three TDs through the air and a fourth on the ground.

4. Lamar Jackson, Louisville, QB: The 2016 Heisman winner put up more lofty numbers in the opener, beating Purdue in an entertaining 35–28 game. Jackson ran for 107 yards and went 30–46 for 378 yards and two TDs.

5. Derrius Guice, LSU, RB: The Tigers blew BYU off the field and their best player ran for 120 yards and two TDs. Guice did most of his damage grinding away and didn’t break off any big runs. His longest went for just 13 yards.