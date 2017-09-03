UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen threw a touchdown pass on a fake spike with 43 seconds left to cap a run of 35 unanswered points and pull out a 45–44 win over Texas A&M.

Rosen finished 35-for-58 for a career-high 491 yards and four touchdowns. 292 yards and all four touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter.

Watch the play below:

UCLA FAKE SPIKE FOR THE LEAD 😱 pic.twitter.com/GHUOB2Olsf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 4, 2017

UCLA was trailing 38–10 at the half and 44–10 in the third quarter, making their performance just shy of the largest comeback in FBS history. Michigan State scored 38 unanswered points to beat Northwestern 41–38 in 2006.