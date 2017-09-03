College Football

Watch: Josh Rosen Fakes Spike For Touchdown to Cap 34-Point Comeback Win vs. Texas A&M

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen threw a touchdown pass on a fake spike with 43 seconds left to cap a run of 35 unanswered points and pull out a 45–44 win over Texas A&M.

Rosen finished 35-for-58 for a career-high 491 yards and four touchdowns. 292 yards and all four touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter.

Watch the play below:

UCLA was trailing 38–10 at the half and 44–10 in the third quarter, making their performance just shy of the largest comeback in FBS history. Michigan State scored 38 unanswered points to beat Northwestern 41–38 in 2006.

