College Football

Liberty University Cancels Classes After Win Over Baylor, Students Go Wild

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Chris Chavez
25 minutes ago

Liberty University upset Baylor 48–45 on Saturday night and cancelled classes for Monday, university president Jerry Falwell announced.

Students rejoiced at the news that classes would be cancelled.

Falwell also called on students to join him at Williams Stadium at 2 a.m. to welcome the football team home. It was listed as an approved late night because the university has strict curfews for students.

According to the university rules, "Students are to be in their residence halls each night by curfew. Everyone is asked to be courteous at all times concerning noise. No one is permitted to do laundry after curfew. Curfew hours are: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday at 12 a.m.; Wednesday at 10 p.m.; Thursday at 12 a.m.; Friday and Saturday at 12:30 a.m."

Watch the announcement below:

Liberty was the Big South Conference co-champion last year with a 6–5 record.

