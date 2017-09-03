UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen connected with Jordan Lasley on a fake spike that turned into a 10-yard touchdown pass and erased a 34-point deficit to beat Texas A&M 45-44 on Sunday night at the Rose Bowl.

Rosen finished the day 35 of 59 passing for 491 yards and four touchdowns – all four of which came in the fourth quarter. It is the second-biggest comeback in NCAA football history.

UCLA scored on five straight possessions after trailing 44–10 in the third quarter.

Here's how Twitter reacted to that fake spike to win the game:

*Entire Internet deletes their 1st Half Josh Rosen tweets* — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 4, 2017

The only bad thing to say about the UCLA comeback is they didn't cover. — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) September 4, 2017

Gus was calling the game so... it was destiny. — Lisa Horne (@LisaHorne) September 4, 2017

exploitation of laborers https://t.co/uz6ctt02z6 — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) September 4, 2017

ATTENTION JETS FANS: Josh Rosen: STUD. pic.twitter.com/jLqaR4Ozuu — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 4, 2017

"Thank God." -- The Atlanta Falcons — Doug Farrar (@BR_DougFarrar) September 4, 2017

Looks like Jets won't have to tank to get Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 4, 2017

RIP so many running game stories — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) September 4, 2017

The fake spike!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) September 4, 2017

There are a lot of Atlanta Falcons comparisons out there right now.