Twitter Explodes For Josh Rosen's Fake Spike Touchdown To Erase 34-Point Deficit

Chris Chavez
29 minutes ago

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen connected with Jordan Lasley on a fake spike that turned into a 10-yard touchdown pass and erased a 34-point deficit to beat Texas A&M 45-44 on Sunday night at the Rose Bowl.

Rosen finished the day 35 of 59 passing for 491 yards and four touchdowns – all four of which came in the fourth quarter. It is the second-biggest comeback in NCAA football history.

UCLA scored on five straight possessions after trailing 44–10 in the third quarter.

Here's how Twitter reacted to that fake spike to win the game:

There are a lot of Atlanta Falcons comparisons out there right now. 

