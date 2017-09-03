College Football

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia Online: Live Stream, TV, Game Time

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Scooby Axson
3 hours ago

Two former Big East Conference rivals meet up once again as Virginia Tech and West Virginia renew their border war at FedExField in Landover, Md.

Virginia Tech will be led by redshirt freshman Josh Jackson, who is the first freshman Hokie signal caller to start the season in 10 years.

The Hokies also hope to extend their streak of appearing in 24 straight postseason games.

West Virginia is coming off a 10-3 season and welcomes Will Grier, who last played at Florida. and dynamic rushing back Justin Crawford. But the Mountaineers must overcome big losses on their defense.

Virginia Tech has won seven of the last 10 meetings between the schools, including 34–17 road win in 2005.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: ABC

Game time: Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online, here.

Next three games:

West Virginia: vs. East Carolina 9/9; vs. Delaware State 9/16; at Kansas 9/23

Virginia Tech: vs. Delaware 9/9; at East Carolina 9/16; vs. Old Dominion 9/23

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters