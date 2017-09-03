Two former Big East Conference rivals meet up once again as Virginia Tech and West Virginia renew their border war at FedExField in Landover, Md.

Virginia Tech will be led by redshirt freshman Josh Jackson, who is the first freshman Hokie signal caller to start the season in 10 years.

The Hokies also hope to extend their streak of appearing in 24 straight postseason games.

West Virginia is coming off a 10-3 season and welcomes Will Grier, who last played at Florida. and dynamic rushing back Justin Crawford. But the Mountaineers must overcome big losses on their defense.

Virginia Tech has won seven of the last 10 meetings between the schools, including 34–17 road win in 2005.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: ABC

Game time: Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online, here.

Next three games:

West Virginia: vs. East Carolina 9/9; vs. Delaware State 9/16; at Kansas 9/23

Virginia Tech: vs. Delaware 9/9; at East Carolina 9/16; vs. Old Dominion 9/23