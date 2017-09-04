College Football

WATCH: Tennessee Stops Georgia Tech's Two–Point Attempt to Seal OT Victory

It wasn't pretty at times, but Tennessee came back to beat Georgia Tech on Monday in both teams' season opener after stopping a two-point conversion in overtime.  

The Volunteers were down 28-14 in the fourth quarter, but scored two unanswered touchdowns in the last 12 minutes to send the game to overtime. Tennessee blocked a field goal attempt as time expired in regulation to keep the score tied at 28 points apiece. 

The teams traded touchdowns during the first overtime and again in the second, but Georgia Tech elected to go for two and the win at the end of the second overtime period. Tennessee came up with the game-winning stop to earn the victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

John Kelly starred for Tennessee, rushing 19 times for 128 yards and four touchdowns. 

