It has not been an auspicious start to the season for Texas A&M. 

The Aggies blew a 34-point lead Sunday to UCLA, ultimately losing 45-44. But Texas A&M also appears to have lost its quarterback for the foreseeable future. 

Head coach Kevin Sumlin said on his radio show that Nick Starkel, a freshman, had surgery on his injured ankle, according to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle

Safety Donovan Wilson also faces a long spell on the sideline with a foot injury, Sumlin said. 

"Whether those guys will be back all year or not, I don't know," Sumlin said, according to ESPN. "But those two guys are out for a long time."

Starkel left the game with the injury during the third quarter, when the Aggies held a 38–10 lead. He was replaced by Kellen Mond. 

Starkel completed just six of 13 pass attempts for 62 yards against the Bruins before exiting the game. Mond finished 3-of-17 for 27 yards. 

Texas A&M will host Nicholls State on Saturday. 

 

