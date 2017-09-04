It has not been an auspicious start to the season for Texas A&M.

The Aggies blew a 34-point lead Sunday to UCLA, ultimately losing 45-44. But Texas A&M also appears to have lost its quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Head coach Kevin Sumlin said on his radio show that Nick Starkel, a freshman, had surgery on his injured ankle, according to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

Sumlin said on radio show Nick Starkel had surgery on broken ankle & Donovan Wilson had foot surgery. Don't know if will return this season. — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) September 5, 2017

Safety Donovan Wilson also faces a long spell on the sideline with a foot injury, Sumlin said.

"Whether those guys will be back all year or not, I don't know," Sumlin said, according to ESPN. "But those two guys are out for a long time."

Starkel left the game with the injury during the third quarter, when the Aggies held a 38–10 lead. He was replaced by Kellen Mond.

Starkel completed just six of 13 pass attempts for 62 yards against the Bruins before exiting the game. Mond finished 3-of-17 for 27 yards.

Texas A&M will host Nicholls State on Saturday.