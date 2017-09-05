ESPN has refuted a report that Taylor Swift will perform the halftime show of the College Football National Championship on Jan. 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. The news was initially reported by Entertainment Tonight but an ESPN statement to SI says, "Reports of Taylor Swift performing at the College Football Playoff National Championship are inaccurate. We are pleased that Taylor chose ESPN and ABC’s college football coverage as a platform to debut her new song "...Ready For It?" however, there is nothing more to announce at this time."

The ET report said that Swift would headline a free concert in Centennial Olympic Park during halftime of the game.

Swift's music has been used in multiple promos for ESPN college football games. A clip of her latest song "...Ready For It" was used to promote Saturday night's primetime showdown between Alabama and Florida State.

Are you #readyforit?



No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

ET also noted that Swift is sponsored by Coca Cola, which possibly prevents her from performing at the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show that is sponsored by Pepsi. Her other sponsors, UPS and AT&T, frequently advertise on ESPN.

This post has been updated to reflect the update from ESPN