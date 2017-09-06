Former Notre Dame linebacker Douglas Randolph is suing the university and coach Brian Kelly for negligence, claiming he was not allowed to see results from a spinal scan that would have stopped him from playing during the 2015 season, according to Mark Alesia and Laken Litman of The Indy Star.

Randolph alleges he was a hit in a September practice and "suffered numbness in his upper extremities," but former trainer Rob Hunt ignored his complaint, taking Randolph out of practice for two minutes before sending him back to full participation, according to The Indy Star. The lawsuit also states that Randolph was given an MRI, and was cleared to play by a team doctor and Hunt, but was not allowed to see the results, according to The Indy Star.

Additionally, Randolph claims that his symptoms got worse during the season, and during the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 2016, he says he "suffered complete numbness in all four extremities," but Hunt told him to keep playing, according to The Indy Star.

After that game, Randolph got a second MRI and was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and has been told he has potentially permanent nerve damage in his neck, according to The Indy Star.

"If he had been told the truth about the results of this MRI scan, his football career would have ended on that date and all subsequent injuries and permanent damage he has endured would have never occurred," the lawsuit says according to The Indy Star.

Paul Browne, Notre Dame's vice president for public affairs and communications, told The Indy Star, "We've yet to be served with a lawsuit on this matter and can't respond to something we haven't seen yet."