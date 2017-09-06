Saturday's scheduled contest between the University of Miami and Arkansas State has been cancelled due to Hurricane Irma,

The game was scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET from Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark.

The now Category 5 storm is in the Caribbean and tracking to hit the South Florida region sometime over the weekend,

Rescheduling the game seems unlikely at this point, as the only bye week the Hurricanes have is the weekend of Oct. 7. Arkansas State's bye week is in November.

Several other sporting events have been affected because of the storm.

Central Florida and Memphis will now play on Friday in Orlando to avoid Hurricane Irma. Sunday's NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played

Miami opened the season by beating Bethune-Cookman 41–13, while Arkansas State lost to Nebraska 43–36.

The 16th-ranked Hurricanes next plays at Florida State on Sept. 16.