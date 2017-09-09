Iowa and Iowa State has been the best game of the day so far in college football, as the in-state rivalry is going right down to the wire.

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley just took a dump-off pass, jetted up the sideline and busted a move before carrying multiple defenders across the goal line.

The score tied the game 38-38 and sent the contest to overtime. Wadley finished regulation with 184 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.