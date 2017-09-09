WATCH: Iowa's Akrum Wadley Scores Awesome Touchdown vs. Iowa State to Send Game to OT
Iowa and Iowa State has been the best game of the day so far in college football, as the in-state rivalry is going right down to the wire.
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley just took a dump-off pass, jetted up the sideline and busted a move before carrying multiple defenders across the goal line.
DETERMINATION pic.twitter.com/nRA1L8X0Hr— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 9, 2017
The score tied the game 38-38 and sent the contest to overtime. Wadley finished regulation with 184 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.