College Football

WATCH: Iowa's Akrum Wadley Scores Awesome Touchdown vs. Iowa State to Send Game to OT

1:12 | College Football
College Football in 60 Seconds: Auburn vs. Clemson Leads a Packed Saturday Night Slate
Daniel Rapaport
38 minutes ago

Iowa and Iowa State has been the best game of the day so far in college football, as the in-state rivalry is going right down to the wire. 

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley just took a dump-off pass, jetted up the sideline and busted a move before carrying multiple defenders across the goal line.

The score tied the game 38-38 and sent the contest to overtime. Wadley finished regulation with 184 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

