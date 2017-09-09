College Football

Miami–Florida State Game Rescheduled for October 7 Due to Hurricane Irma

Miami’s game at Florida State has been rescheduled from Sept. 16 to Oct. 7 due to the effects of Hurricane Irma, the ACC announced Saturday.

Georgia Tech’s game at Miami the following week has been moved from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14. Both Miami and Florida State had Oct. 7 as an open date. Miami had been impacted more directly due to Irma after Florida State was able to practice this week, creating some competitive imbalance in addition to the logistical and safety-based issues surrounding the situation.

Florida, Florida State and Miami were among a handful of Florida schools that canceled games in Week 2 due to the massive hurricane and its impact on the state. Florida’s Week 3 game against Tennessee on Sept. 16 could also be rescheduled.

"Throughout the state of Florida and the needs that are there, these kinds of events put in perspective where football lies," ACC commissioner John Swofford told ESPN this week. “As important as football is to all of us, it really pales in comparison when you're talking about life-threatening events and the ramifications of something like this hurricane.”

Florida State’s campus will remain closed through Friday, Sept. 15.

