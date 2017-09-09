BYU hosts Utah on Saturday in the third meeting in three seasons between these two in-state rivals.

Utah comes in to the game after beating North Dakota 37-16 to open its season. Wideout Darren Carrington II had 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown and running back Zack Moss ran for 128 yards and a score to help lead the Utes to victory.

The Cougars are looking to bounce back from a 27-0 loss to LSU last week that dropped them to 1-1. BYU gained just 97 yards last week, posting a dismal -5 rushing yards in 14 attempts.

In the last two games between Utah and BYU, the Utes came away with the win each time. Last season, Utah won 20-19 after stopping a BYU two-point attempt with 18 seconds left in the game.

How to Watch

Time: 10:15 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Utah: vs. San Jose State (9/16), at Arizona (9/22), vs. No. 14 Stanford (10/7)

BYU: vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (9/16), at Utah State (9/29), vs. Boise State (10/6)