Week 2's Top 10: Who Moves Up as Ohio State Drops Out?

  • How does our top 10 stand after Week 2 of the college football season? Oklahoma's road win over Ohio State shook things up.
Bruce Feldman
14 minutes ago

The Trojans stepped up as did Clemson but the big story of Week 2 was Lincoln Riley winning his first road game as a head coach on the road at Ohio State. Baker Mayfield shined but so did Riley in his play-calling and scheme to exploit the Buckeyes' defense. Here’s the rest of our Top 10 after Week 2.

1. Alabama: After defeating a talented FSU team by 17, the Tide thumped another FSU—Fresno State, 41–10. Nick Saban’s squad is the closest thing to a sure team in college football right now.

2. Oklahoma: Baker Mayfield was almost flawless again this week, only this time he carved up Ohio State on the road. The Sooners' young WRs have stepped up nicely. The O-line only allowed OSU’s fierce pass rush to just two sacks while the Sooners D, led by big-play man Obo Okoronkwo, only surrendered one play longer than 17 yards—a 31-yard pass play.

3. Clemson: Brent Venables's D has been nasty. After holding Kent State to just 120 yards, the Tigers held Gus Malzahn’s offense to just 117 and sacked Auburn 11 times.

4. USC: The Trojans had a strong performance, drilling Stanford 42–24 as Sam Darnold and the Trojans passing attack took it to a very good Stanford secondary while the run game was explosive.

5. Penn State: James Franklin’s crew got some revenge against rival Pitt who beat them last year, winning handily 33–14. In two weeks, PSU has outscored two FBS opponents 85–14.

6. Oklahoma State: The schedule hasn’t been too rough but Mason Rudolph and company have been very sharp. Last week the Cowboys thumped a Tulsa team that won 10 games last year, 59–24. This week, they blasted South Alabama 44–7.

7. Michigan: Jim Harbaugh’s team held Florida to 197 yards last week and held Cincy to just 200 this week in a 36–14 rout. Don Brown’s D had two Pick-6s, giving the Michigan defense three touchdowns on the season, one more than its opponents' offensive total.

8. LSU: One week after dominating BYU 27–0 despite missing a bunch of starters, LSU whipped FCS Chattanooga, 45–10 as Derrius Guice went over 100 yards for the second time this season.

9. Washington: The Huskies non-conference schedule is cushy. Last week it was Rutgers. This week, it was FCS Montana who didn’t give the Huskies much of a battle. U-Dub cruised to a 63–7 win, out-gaining the Griz, 506–163. nest week’s opponent is Fresno, which likely won’t provide too much of a challenge either.

10. Wisconsin: Freshman RB Jonathan Taylor from New Jersey ran all over FAU for 223 yards and three TDs. The Badgers did turn the ball over three times. They likely won’t face a ranked team till Michigan visits on Nov. 18.

