USC plays Texas this weekend, which is sure to bring back memories of the Longhorns' epic 41-38 victory over the Trojans in the 2006 BCS national championship.

In that game, Vince Young led Texas to victory over a USC team that featured Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush. All things considered—the stage, talent on the field and the actual football game—it's probably the greatest game in college football history.

But according to USC's official records, the game never happened.

As part of USC's punishment for its NCAA violations in 2010, the football program was told not to include any games in the 2005 season as part of its official records. Because the loss to Texas occurred as part of the 2005 season, it was wiped from the record books. USC's official game notes for this weekend's contest says USC is 4-0 all-time against Texas.

"I have documentation in a letter sent in July 2010 to [an NCAA official] noting all the changes he instructed us to make, including that losses had to be vacated," USC athletic director Tim Tessalone said in an email to ESPN. "The letter also states that he had reviewed all our revisions and approved them."​

Texas' national championship is still official, and every college football fan who was alive and sentient on Jan. 4, 2006 remembers damn well that Texas beat USC. No bureaucratic technicality will ever change that.