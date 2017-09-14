College Football

Report: New Mexico Investigating Football Coach Bob Davie

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

New Mexico head football coach Bob Davie is under investigation after allegations surfaced concerning player mistreatment and questions about the school's drug-testing program, according a report from NMFishbowl.com.

According to the report, the school started investigation following several exit interviews with New Mexico players in the spring.

The website also said the school was "looking into specific claims of player mistreatment, as well as allegations about the athlete drug-testing process being compromised.”

“I can confirm there is an investigation underway in Athletics. We are not going to comment on the details or the individuals involved until the investigation is complete,” UNM spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair said in a statement.

Davie, 62, in in his sixth campaign at New Mexico and has an overall 28–27 record with the school.

The former Notre Dame head coach and television analyst has led the Lobos to consecutive bowl appearances, after the school has missed the postseason in the previous seven seasons.

New Mexico (1-1) takes on Boise State on Thursday night.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters