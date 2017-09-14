New Mexico head football coach Bob Davie is under investigation after allegations surfaced concerning player mistreatment and questions about the school's drug-testing program, according a report from NMFishbowl.com.

According to the report, the school started investigation following several exit interviews with New Mexico players in the spring.

The website also said the school was "looking into specific claims of player mistreatment, as well as allegations about the athlete drug-testing process being compromised.”

“I can confirm there is an investigation underway in Athletics. We are not going to comment on the details or the individuals involved until the investigation is complete,” UNM spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair said in a statement.

Davie, 62, in in his sixth campaign at New Mexico and has an overall 28–27 record with the school.

The former Notre Dame head coach and television analyst has led the Lobos to consecutive bowl appearances, after the school has missed the postseason in the previous seven seasons.

New Mexico (1-1) takes on Boise State on Thursday night.