College Football

Here Are the Best Signs From College Gameday in Louisville

1:35 | College Football
Clemson vs. Louisville: Could Lamar Jackson Lead Cardinals to Top of ACC?
Daniel Rapaport
15 minutes ago

College Gameday is in Louisville, Ky. this week for an elite ACC matchup between No. 3 Clemson and No. 14 Louisville. 

All the makings are in place for an electric night game. Clemson, the defending national champions, come to town with a top-five rankings and sights set on a repeat, while Lamar Jackson has been tremendous in his first few games and seems primed to make a real challenge for a second consecutive Heisman. 

Here are the best signs from the crowd at Gameday. 

Clemson at Louisville starts at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

 

