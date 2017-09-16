College Football

Watch: Florida Beats Tennessee On Last-Second 63-Yard Hail Mary To Tyrie Cleveland

0:51 | College Football
Florida Defeats Tennessee on Hail Mary
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

No. 24 Florida beat 26–20 No. 25 Tennessee with a 63-yard Hail Mary pass with no time remaining in Saturday afternoon's game at The Swamp. 

Quarterback Feleipe Franks stepped out of the pocket and found Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone for the win.

Florida was winning 20–10 with about five minutes remaining before the Vols came back to tie it.

Watch the highlight below:

There's your early contender for touchdown of the year.

