Every now and then, you'll see play in which all offensive lineman cut block simultaneously. The idea here is to get the defensive front off its feet, which should create some running lanes for a ball carrier. The key to success on these type of plays is getting the ball past the line of scrimmage quickly, because when the defensive linemen do indeed get up, the line is out of position and unable to block them.

Thus, it's generally a pretty horrible idea to do the cut-block thing on a traditional, drop-back passing play. That's exactly what Kansas did in the second quarter against Ohio, and, predictably, it went about as bad as possible.

Poor quarterback. He's scanning his receivers downfield, then takes a look and sees three guys running free right at him. There should have been some sort of quick-hit option for him to get the ball out as the pass rushers recovered and closed in, but Peyton Bender failed to find one. At that point, you've got to cut your losses, and that's exactly what he does by turning his back to mitigate the hit. Smart move.

Mistakes like this are part of the reason Kansas went down 18–0 to the Bobcats early on.