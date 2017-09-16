College Football

Northern Illinois Continues Success Against Big Ten, Beats Nebraska 21-17

1:51 | College Football
#DearAndy: If the Big Ten Misses the Playoff This Year, How Many Years Before Expansion?
Daniel Rapaport
22 minutes ago

Northern Illinois scored a road upset by beating Nebraska 21-17 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. 

Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee spotted the Huskies 14 points by throwing two pick-sixes in the first quarter. Lee would bounce back with two rushing touchdowns as Nebraska scored 17 unanswered to take a 17-14 lead, but Northern Illinois' Jordan Huff ran for a score that put the Huskies back in front with just under nine minutes remaining. Huff finished with 145 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Nebraska got the ball down 21-17 with just over three minutes remaining and two timeouts in hand. Lee, who finished the game with 299 passing yards but no touchdowns, was sacked twice before he threw his third interception. That all but sealed the victory for Northern Illinois. 

Beating Big Ten teams is nothing new for Northern Illinois—the program is 4-1 in its last five games against teams from the Big Ten.

Northern Illinois has a bye next week before facing San Diego State on the road in two week's time. Nebraska hosts Rutgers next week in its conference opener.  

