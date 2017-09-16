Texas A&M is off to a disappointing start this season, having blown a 30+ point lead to lost to UCLA before limping to a 24-14 victory over Nicholls State. Now, the Aggies are having serious trouble with UL-Lafayette, as they trailed 21-14 going into halftime.

There are a lot of frustrated people in College Station, including A&M fans who aren't satisfied with the way their team is playing. Maybe that's led to some boos—I'm not sure—but whatever the fans have done or said, they prompted one A&M player to flip the double bird at his own fans.

Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Will Gunnell gave a double-barrel one-finger salute to fans as he ran off the field at halftime. pic.twitter.com/8tOMHdRGfi — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) September 16, 2017

It appears the culprit is freshman wide receiver Will Gunnell. When his coaches get wind of this video, Gunnell will be in trouble (that sort of rhymes).