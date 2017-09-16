College Football

Watch: Texas A&M Player Flips Off Own Fans as Aggies Struggle With UL-Lafayette

1:59 | College Football
#DearAndy: After the win at Ohio State, can Oklahoma run the Table?
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Texas A&M is off to a disappointing start this season, having blown a 30+ point lead to lost to UCLA before limping to a 24-14 victory over Nicholls State. Now, the Aggies are having serious trouble with UL-Lafayette, as they trailed 21-14 going into halftime.

There are a lot of frustrated people in College Station, including A&M fans who aren't satisfied with the way their team is playing. Maybe that's led to some boos—I'm not sure—but whatever the fans have done or said, they prompted one A&M player to flip the double bird at his own fans

It appears the culprit is freshman wide receiver Will Gunnell. When his coaches get wind of this video, Gunnell will be in trouble (that sort of rhymes).

