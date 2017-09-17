The teams that played for the national championship in each of the last two seasons are the top teams in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Alabama remains No. 1, with Clemson jumping up one spot to No. 2 over Oklahoma after an impressive 47–21 victory over Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville.

Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Penn State and USC, who needed double overtime to beat Texas. Mississippi State joins the Top 25 at No.17 after dominating LSU 37–7.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Penn State

5. USC

6. Oklahoma State

7. Washington

8. Michigan

9. Wisconsin

10. Ohio State

11. Georgia

12. Florida State

13. Virginia Tech

14. Miami (FL)

15. Auburn

16. TCU

17. Mississippi State

18. Washington State

19. Louisville

20. Florida

21. South Florida

22. San Diego State

23. Utah

24. Oregon

25. LSU