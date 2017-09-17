College Football

AP Top 25: Alabama Remains No. 1 in AP Poll, Clemson Climbs to No. 2

Scooby Axson
Sunday September 17th, 2017

The teams that played for the national championship in each of the last two seasons are the top teams in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Alabama remains No. 1, with Clemson jumping up one spot to No. 2 over Oklahoma after an impressive 47–21 victory over Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville.

Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Penn State and USC, who needed double overtime to beat Texas. Mississippi State joins the Top 25 at No.17 after dominating LSU 37–7.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Penn State
5. USC
6. Oklahoma State
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Wisconsin
10. Ohio State
11. Georgia
12. Florida State
13. Virginia Tech
14. Miami (FL)
15. Auburn
16. TCU
17. Mississippi State
18. Washington State
19. Louisville 
20. Florida
21. South Florida
22. San Diego State
23. Utah
24. Oregon
25. LSU

