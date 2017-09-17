College Football

Source: Offensive Coordinator Brent Pease Ousted From UTEP

0:51 | College Football
Florida Defeats Tennessee on Hail Mary

Quickly

  • The Minors are 0-3 this season.
Bruce Feldman
34 minutes ago

Brent Pease is out as UTEP’s offensive coordinator, a source told SI on Sunday morning. The Miners, 0-3, are second to last in all of FBS in total offense at 205 yards per game.They were blown out 63-16 Friday night at home by Arizona. The 16 points were the most UTEP has scored all season.

Pease was the starting quarterback as a senior at the University of Montana in 1986, getting drafted by the Minnesota Vikings the following year. He spent his NFL years with the Vikings, Houston Oilers, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears before heading to the World League of America Football.

His coaching career began at Montana in 1991 and lasted until 1998. He’s also had stints at Northern Arizona, Kentucky, Baylor, Boise State, Florida and Washington prior to joining the UTEP staff in 2016.

The El Paso Times was first to report the move.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters