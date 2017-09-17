Brent Pease is out as UTEP’s offensive coordinator, a source told SI on Sunday morning. The Miners, 0-3, are second to last in all of FBS in total offense at 205 yards per game.They were blown out 63-16 Friday night at home by Arizona. The 16 points were the most UTEP has scored all season.

SOURCE: Brent Pease has been let go as #UTEP OC. Miners rank 129th in FBS in total offense.. The El Paso Times was 1st to report the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 17, 2017

Pease was the starting quarterback as a senior at the University of Montana in 1986, getting drafted by the Minnesota Vikings the following year. He spent his NFL years with the Vikings, Houston Oilers, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears before heading to the World League of America Football.

His coaching career began at Montana in 1991 and lasted until 1998. He’s also had stints at Northern Arizona, Kentucky, Baylor, Boise State, Florida and Washington prior to joining the UTEP staff in 2016.

